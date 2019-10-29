Pennsylvania mom allegedly handed 1-month-old baby to bus driver, walked away: report

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested Monday after allegedly handing her 1-month-old baby to a bus driver before walking away and abandoning the infant, according to a report.

Police said the woman allegedly got on a bus in Bethlehem on Saturday and handed her baby to the driver before walking away, WPVI-TV reported.

The mother, identified as Ashley Walters of Whitehall, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, the station reported.

Walters, 26, reportedly boarded the bus and then placed her son on the farebox. According to the criminal complaint, Walters told the driver to "call the police and that this was her son that she can't take care of," WPVI reported.

After she exited the bus, she reportedly walked away in tears.

Police later found Walters just a few hundred yards away, according to the news outlet.

A parent can leave a newborn baby in the care of a hospital or with an officer at a police station without being criminally liable as long as the baby is not older than 28 days and is not harmed, according to the Safe Haven of Pennsylvania, or the Newborn Protection Act.