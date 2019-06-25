Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published

Philadelphia Flyers mascot surprises 7-year-old superfan who requested custom Gritty-themed prosthetic

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Gritty, the wild-eyed mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, surprised a 7-year-old fan who had requested a customized prosthetic leg featuring the orange furry creature.

Caiden O'Rourke has a rare orthopedic condition and has been a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia since he was born. He's received several Philly-sports themed prosthetic legs in that time and his most recent request was for a Gritty-themed leg, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Caiden O'Rourke hugs Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty Tuesday, June 25 during a surprise visit by the mascot.

Caiden O'Rourke hugs Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty Tuesday, June 25 during a surprise visit by the mascot. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS AGREE TO SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT WITH KEVIN HAYES

In a moving surprised captured on video, O'Rourke is seated on the table showing off his new prosthetic leg when Gritty suddenly appears at the door bearing gifts and flanked by Flyers cheerleaders. O'Rourke quickly hops off the table and embraces his favorite mascot.

O'Rourke, who also plays hockey, told Fox 29 that it was "awesome."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Shriners hospital staff was behind the surprise, reaching out to Gritty and the Flyers with O'Rourke's story after he made his special request.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.