Pennsylvania Macy's 'grab and run' suspects steal thousands of dollars in merchandise

Police in Pennsylvania have released video footage of a "grab and run" theft that happened at a Macy's on Wednesday night.

The West Whiteland Township Police Department released footage showing multiple individuals running out of a Macy's store with bags of merchandise without paying. It happened in Exton, Pennsylvania at 5:30 p.m on Wednesday, police said.

Police allege that $2,068 in merchandise was stolen from the Macy's store during the incident on Wednesday.

An individual recorded the alleged shoplifters taking merchandise and then running out of the store, where they got into two vehicles. One of the vehicles did not have a visible license plate.

The police department said that they don't recommend running after suspects of shoplifting incidents.

"We don’t recommend anyone running after the suspects, but we wouldn’t have video like this if they didn’t," the police department said in the Facebook post.