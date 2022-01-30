Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California jewelry store owner takes matters into his own hands and stops smash-and-grab attempt

Police say that the store was lawfully carrying the firearm

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Bay Area jewelry store owner takes matters into his own hands and stops smash-and-grab attempt Video

Bay Area jewelry store owner takes matters into his own hands and stops smash-and-grab attempt

Credit: Usman Bhatti

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

The attempted smash-and-grab robbery of the Maaz Jewelers store happened on Jan. 21 at 1:06 p.m. inside the Tanforan Mall., according to a press release by the San Bruno Police Department.

Five males approached the store, according to the press release, and one of them pulled out a crowbar when entering the jewelry store. The owner shouted at the male to stop, but he continued to smash a glass display case.

SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS TERRORIZE CALIFORNIA JEWELRY STORE EMPLOYEES: 'WEREN'T SURE IF THEY WERE GOING TO DIE'

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise. (Usman Bhatti)

The male turned towards the owner of the jewelry store and raised the crowbar, but the store owner pointed his firearm, which was carried lawfully, at the male, according to police.

After the store owner pointed his firearm at the male, the male left, but another individual drew a firearm at the store owner.

LA AREA CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PUSHES TO DITCH LIBERAL DA BECAUSE HE'S 'NOT DOING HIS JOB'

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

The store owner responded by pointing his firearm at the male, and the group ran away.

 No injuries were reported, and the store owner did not discharge his weapon, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

The store owner, Usman Bhatti, told Fox KTVU that he wasn't trying to be a "hero or macho man" when taking out the weapon.

"I’m not trying to be a hero or a macho man..it just happened very quick and I had no choice," Bhatti said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money