California jewelry store owner takes matters into his own hands and stops smash-and-grab attempt

One Bay Area jewelry store owner took matters into his own hands and stopped would-be smash-and-grab robbers from taking any merchandise.

The attempted smash-and-grab robbery of the Maaz Jewelers store happened on Jan. 21 at 1:06 p.m. inside the Tanforan Mall., according to a press release by the San Bruno Police Department.

Five males approached the store, according to the press release, and one of them pulled out a crowbar when entering the jewelry store. The owner shouted at the male to stop, but he continued to smash a glass display case.

The male turned towards the owner of the jewelry store and raised the crowbar, but the store owner pointed his firearm, which was carried lawfully, at the male, according to police.

After the store owner pointed his firearm at the male, the male left, but another individual drew a firearm at the store owner.

The store owner responded by pointing his firearm at the male, and the group ran away.

No injuries were reported, and the store owner did not discharge his weapon, according to police.

The store owner, Usman Bhatti, told Fox KTVU that he wasn't trying to be a "hero or macho man" when taking out the weapon.

