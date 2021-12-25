Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania Christmas Eve shooting leaves 6 wounded inside home

Investigators have not said what caused the conflict

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Six people were shot at a home and taken to hospitals in Pennsylvania in various conditions on Christmas Eve. 

The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit responded to a request for assistance in Swissvale, a suburb of Pittsburgh, about 4:35 p.m. Friday. A Facebook post reports county 911 was notified of a shooting, and first responders found six adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect is one of the wounded individuals and is under police supervision, according to WPXI-TV. Officers told the TV station there was an exchange of gunfire between one of the victims and the suspect. Investigators have not said what caused the conflict. 

Police believe it was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the public. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

