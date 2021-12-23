Elderly man shoots and kills half-naked home intruder who assaulted his wife

An elderly man in Pennsylvania has reportedly shot and killed a half-naked home intruder after the intruder attacked him and his wife.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 54-year-old Steven Shaffer entered the home of a couple in their 70s in Berwick Township, Pa. wearing only a t-shirt and assaulted the both of them before being shot multiple times by the husband and killed, according to Fox 43 .

The wife was reportedly "violently assaulted" on the bed after Shaffer followed her to the bedroom when the husband told the wife to retrieve the gun from the bedroom.

The wife is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital via helicopter where her husband was also transported by ambulance.

Before entering the home, police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting that Shaffer was wandering around the street banging on vehicles.

"Obviously this is a very sad situation," said Lt. Mark Magyar of Pennsylvania State Police. "We all have an expectation to safety and privacy in our homes."

It is unclear why Shaffer chose to enter the home that he did and authorities do not believe he knew the couple beforehand.