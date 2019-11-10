Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania authorities hoping tattoo helps ID woman's body found in woods

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Authorities in Pennsylvania have released a photo of a tattoo on the remains of a woman whose partially decomposed body was found last month in a wooded area of Valley Township, hoping someone will recognize the design and help identify her, according to reports.

Investigators were unable to match the body with any known missing persons from the area.

Investigators said the woman, who was likely white or Hispanic, between ages 16 and 40, had a tattoo of a ram (or a Capricorn astrological sign) on her hip, according to The Philly Voice.

The unidentified woman had a tattoo of a ram or Capricorn on her hip.  (Chester County District Attorney's office )

Valley Township police Chief Brian Newhall said there’s no indication of foul play.

“However, we need to identify this woman and alert her family," the chief said.

"This woman is somebody's daughter, sister or mother," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said, according to the Voice. "We are asking for the public's help to identify her and return her to her family."

Valley Township is in Chester County, near Coatesville, about 45 miles west of Philadelphia.