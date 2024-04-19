Pennsylvania 13-year-old accused of attacking fellow student with Stanley cup at school

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania middle school student is accused of launching an unprovoked attack against a classmate this week, Upper Gwynedd Police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The student allegedly came up behind the 12-year-old victim in the cafeteria on Wednesday and started violently hitting her on the head with a Stanley cup, FOX 29 reported.

Surveillance video of the incident viewed by FOX 29 showed the student’s head bleeding. She was taken to a hospital after the alleged assault with serious injuries.

Pennbrook Middle School parent Sarah Batory told FOX 29 her son witnessed the alleged attack and texted her about it.

JENNIFER AND JAMES CRUMBLEY SENTENCED IN SON'S MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTING

"‘Mom, I’m scared,’" she said of his text. "I can’t even tell you what it’s like to get a text message like that when your kid’s at school."

She added, "He’s been a mess ever since. I just feel like there had to be multiple failures along the way for this to happen."

Another mother said she had previously reported the student, who could face charges over the incident, to school counselors because the 13-year-old had threatened her daughter.

"If it were taken serious, by multiple complaints, that little girl would’ve been in school today." She added that her daughter is "traumatized."

COLUMBINE SHOOTING VICTIMS TO BE HONORED AT 25TH ANNIVERSARY VIGIL IN DENVER

School officials sent a note to parents on Wednesday night, saying that resources would be available to students who witnessed the incident and that the principal planned to meet with the students Thursday to discuss the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the North Penn School District for comment.