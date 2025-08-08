Parents could face jail time under New Jersey town's ordinance targeting children's unruly behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Under a new ordinance in a New Jersey town, parents can be fined and even charged for their children’s unruly behavior.

The Township of Gloucester Minors and Parents Responsibility Ordinance stipulates consequences, including jail time, for parents and guardians who "fail to prevent their children from breaking the law," according to a news release from police.

The ordinance was passed by the Township Council July 28 and was introduced after incidents of public disturbance involving kids at events like last year’s Gloucester Township Day and Drone Show.

During that event, a large brawl involving teens broke out, and 11 people were arrested, including nine teenagers, according to NJ.com. Three police officers were also injured during the melee.

The event was postponed this year, the outlet reported, because social media posts suggested similar behavior was planned.

The ordinance includes 28 different offenses that range from felonies to minor infractions such as loitering, breaking curfew or chronic truancy.

"If a child is repeatedly found guilty in juvenile court, their caretaker could face up to 90 days in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,000," the department said.

Guardians will be issued a warning before a citation, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said, according to NewJersey.com.

"Our ordinance was actually sampled from other towns," he explained. "We’re not necessarily the first, but we’re probably the first bigger town to adopt it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Gloucester Township Police Department for comment.

Gloucester Township is about 15 miles from Philadelphia.