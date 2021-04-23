Pair of infants found dead in NYC, mom in custody

A pair of twins, just six-weeks-old, were found dead inside a Queens NYCHA apartment Thursday afternoon — and their young mother was taken in custody, according to police and sources.

The infants — Dakota and Dallis Bentley — were discovered at about 3:10 p.m. during a police wellness check at an apartment in the Woodside Houses on 51st Street at 32nd Avenue in Woodside, cops said.

The wellness check was requested by a relative who became concerned when the mother gave them evasive answers when asked the babies and where they were, according to police and sources.

When police showed, the 23-year-old mother was home and appeared agitated, sources said. Dallis was found first inside a bedroom crib with what appeared to be stab wounds, police sources said. Police then questioned the 23-year-old mother, who was home at the time, about Dakota.

"She pointed towards the sink," NYPD Housing Chief David Barrere said at a Thursday night press briefing.

Following the mother’s direction, police found her wrapped in a pink blanket under the kitchen sink, authorities and sources said.

"I can’t take it anymore," the mother told police, according to sources.

Both babies were pronounced dead on scene by EMS, police said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office will determine their causes of death. A knife was recovered at the apartment, according to cops. The mother, whose name was not released, was cuffed and taken to the 114th Precinct for questioning, sources said. Barrere said other than receiving a summons, the mother does not appear to have any past arrests.

Neighbors expressed shock over the fatalities and said the mother had just moved into the apartment last month.

"I’m so sad. I’m shook. I’m heartbroken," Janelis Perez, 31, said, tearing up.

"It’s disbelief we’re all feeling here. We just can’t can’t believe it happened this close to home," she said.

Another resident, Ken Dostis, 65, said: "I’m sickened. I’m dismayed … it’s just horrendous."

The mother’s next door neighbor said the family was very quiet.

"I never heard any babies, crying or arguing or nothing," said a woman, who declined to identify herself.

"They were just quiet people. You wouldn’t know there were babies inside," she said.

