Last Update May 21, 2015

Owl is likely suspect for attack on Oregon jogger, knocking him twice in head; felt like bolt

By | Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon jogger thought someone knocked him in the head or he got hit by lightning or may have suffered a stroke when he felt a big blow to the head last week as he was jogging in Bush's Pasture Park.

When the 58-year-old man, Ron Jaecks of Salem, was struck a second time he saw a large winged animal he thought was a massive bat.

Willamette University biology Professor David Craig told the Statesman Journal (http://stjr.nl/1CsmcUF ) the attacker was likely an owl.

Great horned owls are nesting in January and are known to attack anything they think threatens their nest.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com