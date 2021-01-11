Expand / Collapse search
Over 100,000 without power along Gulf Coast as winter weather brings dangerous conditions

Some areas saw at least a half-foot of snow

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Over 100,000 people are without power in Texas and Louisiana after a storm dumped above-average snow across parts of the south.

The storm kicked up on Sunday, moving along the Gulf Coast toward Mississippi. Fox News’ Janice Dean reported that the storm will continue to weaken, but the damage has already been done.

Vehicles driving in the snow on the southbound of Highway 6 Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Snow is not an unusual sight in the Lone Star state, with most areas used to seeing between one to two inches, according to Current Results.

WINTER STORM MOVES INTO THE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY AFTER DUMPING SNOW IN TEXAS

Parts of West Texas can see up to half-foot of snow that Central Texas and parts of Austin saw on Sunday. 

Heather makes a snowball and hands it to her son, Weston, 5, to build a snowman at Santa's Wonderland on Highway 6 Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The family of five drove up from Waller to find snow. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

As wonderful as the sight of heavy snow in Texas was, it also brought a heavy toll: 100,219 customers also woke up to no power, according to poweroutage.us.

SPAIN SHOVELS OUT OF SNOWDRIFTS LEFT BY STORM FILOMENA

Louisiana fared a little better, with around 49,555 customers without power.

Disc golfers make their way through the snow that dropped at least five inches of snow at their tournament in Cameron Park, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

More concerning for locals were icy roads that caused a number of wrecks throughout the area, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Several road closures remain in effect across the state on Monday morning, according to Drive Texas. Weather warning remains in effect as well.

Louisiana police urged residents to travel only if necessary as crews worked to salt the roadways overnight.

Several school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for only virtual learning in Mississippi and southern Arkansas, news outlets reported.

Austin opened two cold weather shelters on Sunday evening for those who needed to escape the weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

