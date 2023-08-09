Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Outlaw biker gang member convicted of murder for crypt burial killing in Philadelphia

PA motorcycle club member faces possibility of a life sentence without the chance of parole

Associated Press
A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges.

Michael DiMauro, 51, who represented himself at trial, faces a potential term of life without parole when sentenced this month.

DiMauro shot David Rossillo Jr., 33, four times in Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017, prosecutors said, then tied a rope around his neck, dragged him across the property with a car, and left him in an underground crypt.

Rossillo was missing for nearly three years before his body was found in April 2020, as authorities searched for another Warlocks motorcycle associate who had disappeared. The body of the other missing man was also found in the crypt, authorities said, and it's still not clear why either man was killed.