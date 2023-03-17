Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Oshkosh cop shoots, injures suspect who drove at officers, threatening their life

WI officers investigating 'threats complaint' when incident occurred

Associated Press
A police officer in northeastern Wisconsin shot and wounded a suspect early Friday as that person drove a vehicle toward officers who were conducting an investigation, authorities said.

Oshkosh police officers were responding to a "threats complaint" about 1:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation they had been assigned to earlier in their shift when the suspect was spotted in a nearby vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Oshkosh police said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect drove the vehicle at the police officers, prompting one of them to fire their weapon, wounding the suspect.

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS PROPOSE NEAR-ELIMINATION OF CASH BAIL

An Oshkosh police officer shot and injured a suspect who drove at officers.

Oshkosh police Capt. Rebecca Kaiser said the vehicle got close enough to the officers that they "felt threatened for their life," the Oshkosh Northwestern reported

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No information was immediately released on the suspect’s condition.

No officers were injured.

The state Department of Justice, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.