Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile involved in rollover crash on busy Chicago-area highway

A mini Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile flipped onto its side following a crash on a Chicago-area highway on Monday

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in rollover wreck in Illinois Video

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in rollover wreck in Illinois

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover crash with a sedan on Monday morning. (Credit: FOX Chicago)

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a crash along a busy Chicago-area highway on Monday morning, crashing and flipping on its side. 

The Illinois State Police told Fox News Digital that the collision happened just after 11 a.m., on Monday along the northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway in Elmhurst. 

Police said the Wienermobile struck a Hyundai Sedan, which was also traveling northbound, causing the driver to lose control and overcorrect, which caused the car to roll over.  

The northbound right lane was shut down for the traffic crash investigation and all lanes were reopened nearly an hour later, police said. 

OSCAR MAYER BRINGS BACK THE 'WIENERMOBILE' NAME: 'BELOVED AMERICAN ICON'

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled over onto its side following a crash on Interstate 294 on Monday morning. (FOX 32 Chicago)

"We’re grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries. We’re offering ongoing support for our Hotdoggers, and we appreciate the support we’ve received from local authorities. Safety on the road is top priority for us," a spokesperson said on behalf of the Oscar Mayer Brand told Fox 32. 

There is no further information available at this time about the crash and police said no injuries were reported.

PETA OFFERS TO PAY FOR OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE'S STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTER IF IT BECOMES VEGAN MOBILE

Oscar Mayer logo

The Oscar Mayer logo is seen on the side of the infamous Wienermobile during a Las Vegas stop. (KVVU)

According to the company website, the Wienermobile tours year-round.

The company's brand ambassadors drive the Wienermobiles all across America. 

"With six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times, you can use this map to find where the closest WIENERMOBILE is to you!" the company site reads. 

NEW YORK CITY WIENER WAR RECALLS GLORY DAYS WHEN BIG APPLE BATTLES RULED BASEBALL

Wienermobile parked in parking lot

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked Thursday in West Reading. Photo by Bill Uhrich 7/11/2019. (MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Drivers travel and maintain one of the six Wienermobiles, traveling an average of 20,000 miles, visiting more than 20 states and handing out 250,000 Wiener Whistles throughout the year, according to Oscar Mayer. They also create content for the company's social media channels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next stop for the Wienermobile is set for Grand Rapids, MI from July 23 to July 25, according to the tracker. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Oscar Mayer for comment. 