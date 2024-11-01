Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Two dead after Orlando shooting, police chief says; at least 8 shot

The 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith speaks about Orlando shooting at press conference

Police Chief Eric Smith said there were eight victims, including two deaths, after a shooter opened fire in Orlando.

Authorities are aware of eight victims, including two deaths, after a suspect opened fire in Orlando, Florida, early Friday morning, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press briefing.

Six victims transported for treatment were stable, he noted.

Smith said a 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. He named the suspect as Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, but did not provide the exact spelling for the name.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith delivers a news briefing. (WOFL)

He noted that the suspect was arrested in 2023 for grand theft.

Smith said the victims range in age from 19 to 39. 

"At approximately 1:07 a.m., officers reported shots fired at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. Within minutes, a second report of shots fired was called in south of Washington Street on Orange Avenue," Smith said.

Police vehicle on road

A shooting in Orlando resulted in eight victims, including two deaths, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference on Nov. 1, 2024. (WOFL)

The police chief noted that officers did not fire any shots during the incident.

He showed video footage of crowds fleeing after the shootings, as well as footage of an officer tackling the suspect to the ground. 

The scene of a shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 1.

The scene of a shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 1.  (WOFL)

He also showed body cam footage of the officer taking down the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.