US
Published

Oregon wild cougar spotted on rock near shore, beach-goers urged to stay away: 'Unique situation'

The cougar was wandering around Haystack Rock, which is over 230 feet tall

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A wild cougar was spotted in Oregon near the shoreline at Cannon Beach on Sunday, with officials urging residents to stay away from the beach.

The adult animal was first observed on Haystack Rock before 8:00 a.m. Police reported that the cougar was still in the same location at 12:45 p.m.

Aerial images show the cougar wandering along the massive rock.

Haystack Rock, a basalt sea stack, is over 230 feet tall. It is located in the Pacific Ocean close to the shoreline.

WASHINGTON MOM SAVES TODDLER RUNNING TO HUG BLACK BEAR

Cougar on Haystack Rock

Aerial pictures show the cougar wandering along the massive rock at Cannon Beach. (Khula Makhalira)

Local authorities urged residents to avoid the beach while they guide the cougar off the rock.

"The beach between Haystack Rock and the dunes is closed to allow the cougar an area to escape to, from off the rock," the Cannon Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

COUGAR BREAKS INTO WASHINGTON MAN'S HOME, PASSES OUT IN KITCHEN

Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach

Haystack Rock at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, Oregon (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We ask for your help and patience as we work through this unique situation," police added.

Local police are being assisted by Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Parks, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, and the Cannon Beach Fire Department.

Haystack Rock with seagulls

Haystack Rock with moon and seagulls, Oregon, Pacific Ocean coast (David Underwood/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Cannon Beach Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at the time.