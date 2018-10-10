Oregon sheriff’s deputies save infant who stopped breathing in store

Oregon sheriff’s deputies were credited with saving the life of a 1-week-old after she stopped breathing during a trip to the mall with her parents last month, the girl’s mother told FOX 12.

Jessie Siefer said she was feeding her daughter, Audrey Harmon, inside an Oregon City JC Penny when she noticed the girl turn “a different color” and stop breathing.

We really thought she was dead at the time. — Deputy Jonah Russell

Kaylob Harmon, the girl's father, was joined by other bystanders in an attempt at CPR. Her mother called 911, The Oregonian reported. Three Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies were within one block of the mall and arrived within minutes.

“This call was the most painful and most rewarding call at the same that I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Jonathan Zacharkiw, a deputy, said.

The deputies, who said they had never been in a similar situation with an infant, held the baby's small head up and performed CPR.

“We really thought she was dead at the time,” Deputy Jonah Russell said.

Within two minutes after the deputies arrived, paramedics were at the scene and transferred the baby to a children’s hospital, FOX 12 reported. She remained in the hospital for more than a week. The deputies said they paid her a visit.

“Man I lit up because she opened her eyes which I was not expecting and she looked right at me,” Russell said.

Harmon credited the deputies with saving his daughter’s life. He said it was fortunate the deputies were so close to the mall when the call arrived.

“Had this happened at home, it probably would have been an entirely different story,” he said.

Audrey began breathing on her own again on Tuesday evening. Doctors are still determining what happened to her.

Oregon City is about a 30-minute drive south of Portland.