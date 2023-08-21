Expand / Collapse search
Sex Crimes

Oregon predator used social media to lure 'single women with young daughters,' assault them: police

After establishing relationships with single moms, Arredondo would allegedly assault them and/or their daughters

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Oregon authorities say a registered sex offender, who allegedly used social media to lure "single women with young daughters" and assault them, may have more victims throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Antonio Arredondo, 37, is tied to multiple sexual assault cases "throughout Oregon" that bear similarities to a sexual assault case in Texas involving the suspect, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators believe Arredondo uses social media apps such as Facebook to seek out single women with young daughters and pursues romantic relationships with the single mother," a press release from the sheriff's office states. "Arredondo [i]s eventually invited into the home of the victims and, over a short period of time, he sexually assaults the mother and or daughter."

Officials "strongly believe there are additional victims" across the Northwest, the press release says.

OREGON WOMAN'S REMAINS FOUND AT LANDFILL 70 MILES FROM WHERE SHE WAS LAST SEEN: POLICE

Antonio Arredondo mugshot

Antonio Arredondo, 37, is tied to multiple sexual assault cases "throughout Oregon" that bear similarities to a sexual assault case out of Texas involving the suspect. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A Washington County grand jury indicted Arredondo on August 2 on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse in connection with an investigation out of Tigard.

TRIAL SET FOR OREGON MAN ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING, ASSAULTING WOMAN IN MAKESHIFT CELL

The suspect was indicted again on August 12 on another first-degree sex abuse charge involving a separate victim out of Washington County.

A media poster with Antonio Arredondo's mugshot

Antonio Arredondo is facing a total of nine charges stemming from sexual assault cases in Washington County, Oregon. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Dallas, Oregon, and the Portland Police Bureau are investigating similar cases involving the suspect in their jurisdictions.

Indictments in both the Tigard and Washington County cases are sealed.

Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to all charges; he has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 22.

Authorities are asking additional victims or anyone who may have more information about Arredondo to contact local law enforcement or the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (503) 846-2700.

