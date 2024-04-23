Oregon police arrest suspect after woman's kidnapping caught on doorbell camera

Police in Oregon have arrested a suspect after he allegedly was captured on a doorbell camera kidnapping a woman at a home outside of Portland.

The Hillsboro Police Department, which released images of the struggle, said the woman was "caught on doorbell cam crying for help before she was picked up and carried away" by a male individual in the city late Sunday night.

Investigators said the pair "appear to have left in a white pickup" truck from the area of SE 32nd Ave and E Main St in Hillsboro and that the incident was being investigated as a "possible kidnapping."

Police then announced Monday morning that a man had been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

"By the early morning hours of April 23rd, the suspect and victim were identified. The suspect was arrested and the victim is safe. The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack. There is no danger to the public," the Hillsboro Police Department said.

The identities of the male and female seen in the video have not been publicly released.

"Thank you to all the community members who contacted us to provide tips and leads in this investigation," police said.