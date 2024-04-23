Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Oregon police arrest suspect after woman's kidnapping caught on doorbell camera

Hillsboro Police Department said woman was ‘crying for help’ in video

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Police in Oregon have arrested a suspect after he allegedly was captured on a doorbell camera kidnapping a woman at a home outside of Portland. 

The Hillsboro Police Department, which released images of the struggle, said the woman was "caught on doorbell cam crying for help before she was picked up and carried away" by a male individual in the city late Sunday night. 

Investigators said the pair "appear to have left in a white pickup" truck from the area of SE 32nd Ave and E Main St in Hillsboro and that the incident was being investigated as a "possible kidnapping." 

Police then announced Monday morning that a man had been arrested and charged with kidnapping. 

Hillsboro, Oregon kidnapping case

The Hillsboro Police Department says the woman seen in this home doorbell camera was "crying for help" as a man picked her up and carried her away from the scene in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Hillsboro Police Department)

"By the early morning hours of April 23rd, the suspect and victim were identified. The suspect was arrested and the victim is safe. The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack. There is no danger to the public," the Hillsboro Police Department said. 

Hillsboro Oregon kidnapping victim

The Hillsboro Police Department announced Monday morning that the woman allegedly targeted in the incident, shown here, has been found safe while a suspect has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The incident happened in Hillsboro, a city just outside of Portland, Oregon. (Hillsboro Police Department)

The identities of the male and female seen in the video have not been publicly released. 

Hillsboro Police Department cruiser

The Hillsboro Police Department said "Thank you to all the community members who contacted us to provide tips and leads in this investigation." They added that the suspect and victim in this case knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

"Thank you to all the community members who contacted us to provide tips and leads in this investigation," police said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.