Oregon middle school coach fired for planning Hooters party for team

A Portland, Ore.-area middle school football coach who said he was willing to lose his job rather than back down from plans for a team party at Hooters has lost his job.

The athletic director for the Corbett School District, Jean-Paul Soulagnet, sent a letter to parents Monday night telling them the end-of-season awards party at Hooters was no longer a Corbett Middle School event.

KGW reports the athletic director also fired coach Randy Burbach for refusing to choose a more appropriate location.

Burbach said he would not bow to pressure to move the party, because he always told his boys to stand up for what they believe in.

He believes Hooters is appropriate for families. The restaurant bills itself as "delightfully tacky," and its waitresses wear skimpy outfits