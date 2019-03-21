Oregon man held in alleged knife attack on ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

An Oregon man was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend during a fight in Southeast Portland.

Ivory J. Watkins Jr., 43, remained held Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault against Noor Ahmed, the ex-girlfriend's boyfriend. Watkins allegedly stabbed Ahmed in his neck, chin, stomach and back with a knife that had a six-inch blade, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ahmed is expected to survive, the Oregonian reported.

Watkins and Ahmed fought at a gas station, where the girlfriend broke up the fight, the report said. Then Ahmed and the girlfriend drove away, but Watkins followed the couple and caught up.

The men then fought again, when Ahmed was stabbed, according to court papers.

Police found blood inside Watkin's blue SUV, the report said. The girlfriend identified Watkins as the attacker, after initially giving the wrong name.

