©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon

Oregon condo residents make unsettling discovery after hearing ‘strange noises’ in crawl space

Beniamin Bucur had set up bed, lights, TVs and electronics in underground living space, according to the sheriff's office

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Authorities in Oregon said they arrested a man who was found secretly living in the crawl space of a condominium complex after its owner reported hearing "strange noises" coming from the area. 

The space allegedly occupied by Beniamin Bucur, 40, near Happy Valley included a "bed, lights, chargers, TVs, and other electronics plugged into the power of the house," according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. 

"He had taken significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space and was obviously living inside," police said following Bucur’s arrest late Wednesday. "Deputies estimate he had been living there for an extended period of time. A pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine was also found." 

Police said they uncovered the secret living area after a "witness reported seeing a man who was not known to live in the complex parking his car and walking to the back of one of the buildings." 

NEARLY 20 DECOMPOSING BODIES FOUND STASHED IN HIDDEN ROOM OF FUNERAL HOME RAN BY COUNTY CORONER 

Man found living in crawl space in Oregon

Beniamin Bucur, 40, was found living in this crawl space at a condominium complex near Happy Valley, Ore., according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

"The witness also noticed the door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside. The door then closed," the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. 

"When deputies arrived, they noticed the door to the crawl space was damaged and now locked. An extension cord was seen running through a vent. After contacting the owner, deputies were told that nobody was supposed to be down there and that there shouldn’t be any lights on inside," the sheriff’s office also said. "The owner also reported that they had heard strange noises coming from the crawl space before." 

BIZARRE TUNNELING BURGLARY TARGETS WASHINGTON STARBUCKS, DEPUTIES SAY 

TV in Oregon crawl space

A television is seen in the crawl space where the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Bucur. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

"The owner gave keys to the deputies to open the crawl space, but they did not work. Deputies breached the door and located a man, identified as 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur," according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. 

One photo released by investigators showed a flat-screen television tied to a beam inside the crawl space.  

Another showed string lights crisscrossing the ceiling of the crawl space, illuminating the area. 

Man arrested after he was found living in Oregon crawl space

Responding deputies also found a "pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine," the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Bucur was charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, with his bail set at $75,000, police said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
