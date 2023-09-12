Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Operators at Washington State Fair forced to manually push roller coaster after it breaks down in midair

Two cars on the roller coaster made contact with each other

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published

A roller coaster at the Washington State Fair malfunctioned on Sept. 1, leaving passengers stranded mid-ride until workers at the fair came up to manually push the car.

According to the News Tribune, three fair employees could be seen with harnesses working to push the stuck roller-coaster off the slope it was on, in order for it to glide to a finish.

The incident happened at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Fair spokesperson Stacy Van Horne told the outlet that all passengers were safely taken off the ride and medically evaluated.

Washington

A roller coaster at the Washington State Fair malfunctioned on Sept. 1, leaving passengers stranded mid-ride until workers at the fair came up to manually push the car. (Diana Lynn Johnson via Storyful)

Van Horne said that two ride cars made contact with each other at one point.

The ride reopened on Sept. 3 after undergoing multiple safety tests, but the cause of the malfunction was still under investigation.

"All our rides go through rigorous and multiple testing before we open each day," Van Horn said. "This is one ride that also gets shut down during rain. So it might appear broke down, but it is not."

roller coaster

A roller coaster at the Washington State Fair malfunctioned on Sept. 1, leaving passengers stranded mid-ride until workers at the fair came up to manually push the car. (Diana Lynn Johnson via Storyful)

Diana Johnson, who was at the fair when the roller coaster malfunctioned, said she noticed employees on the ride attempting to push the car.

"They told me it had crashed into the car in front of them," Johnson said. "It looked like they were in shock."

Washington State Fair

The incident happened at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. (Diana Lynn Johnson via Storyful)

"[One female passenger] was crying that her neck hurt and was really scared," Johnson added.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.