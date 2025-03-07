Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

One police officer killed, another injured in Newark, New Jersey shooting

Both officers were taken to University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Two police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey Video

Two police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey

Police are investigating after two officers were shot Friday night in Newark, N.J. (WNYW)

One police officer has been killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in Newark, New Jersey, according to reports.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Carteret Street and Broadway.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, affiliate FOX 5 NY reported.

One suspect was shot at the scene and a handgun was recovered, according to the report.

Police are investigating after two officers were shot Friday night in Newark, N.J.

HERO POLICE OFFICER RESCUES UNCONSCIOUS DRIVER FROM BLAZING WRECKAGE

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote in a post on X he was updated on the incident.

"This is a rapidly developing situation," he wrote. "Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep us safe."

His team confirmed Murphy and his wife, Tammy, made a private visit to University Hospital in Newark.

T

T (WNYW)

HERO OFFICERS AND GOOD SAMARITANS WHO WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND IN 2024

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office is closely monitoring the shooting.

"Our law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our communities, and tonight is a painful reminder of the depth of the sacrifices they make," according to a statement posted to X. "Please keep the entire Newark Police Department and the families of our officers in your thoughts as we pray for both officers shot in the line of duty tonight."

Within the span of a few hours, there were four police officers shot across the country, according to Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi.

Two officers were shot near Carteret Street and Broadway on Friday night.

"In just the last three hours, there have been 4 police officers shot, one is dead," Gamaldi wrote in a post on X. "2 officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg (NC) PD, both are expected to recover. 2 officers from Newark (NJ), tragically one officer has made the ultimate sacrifice…RIP Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers."

He added the incidents were "beyond heartbreaking."

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.