Omaha Target shooting suspect seen on camera wielding AR-15-style rifle police say he purchased 4 days before

Omaha Target shooting suspect Joseph Jones had schizophrenia, 'no intention of hurting anybody,' uncle claims

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, Wednesday released new images showing the man who allegedly opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle inside a Target store, sending shoppers running for cover until he was ultimately shot and killed by a responding officer. 

The suspect, identified as Joseph Jones, 32, of suburban Omaha, purchased the rifle at Cabela’s sporting goods store just four days before Tuesday’s incident at the Target located at 17810 West Center Road, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Jones is accused of entering the store around noon Tuesday, when police said he fired several rounds, sending shoppers and workers scrambling for exits and cowering in bathroom stalls. Along with the rifle, he allegedly had 13 loaded rifle magazines of ammunition.

Callers flooded 911 dispatchers with around 30 calls for help, and Omaha police officers and a Nebraska State Trooper rushed to the scene. They quickly encountered Jones and ordered him to drop the rifle.

NEBRASKA POLICE SHOOT, KILL HEAVILY ARMED MAN AT NEBRASKA TARGET 

Joseph Jones seen pointing a rifle outside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones seen pointing a rifle outside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

Police said Officer Brian Vanderheiden, a 20-year veteran of the city's police force, then fired, striking and killing Jones. No one else was hurt. 

The police department said Wednesday that Vanderheiden was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. 

Joseph Jones enters the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones enters the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha police released several stills from a video showing Jones, wearing a baseball cap, tan or orange sweatshirt, black pants and glasses, standing outside the store with rifle in hand. Other images show the armed Jones walking into the store and past aisles. He takes off his coat and drops it to the ground, police said. 

Joseph Jones seen taking off his jacket in the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones seen taking off his jacket in the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

Police have not yet released a timeline showing how long Jones was in the store before officers responded, but Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci told The Associated Press they are working on one.

Joseph Jones was seen outside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones was seen outside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

After the shooting, officers searched the store three times before declaring the scene safe, according to police. Through the investigation, officers found bullet casings inside the store.

Bonacci said police are talking to Jones' family as they look for a motive, but he added, "I don’t know that we’ll ever necessarily know."

Joseph Jones walks with rifle in hand down the aisles of the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones walks with rifle in hand down the aisles of the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

Jones’ uncle, Larry Derksen Jr., said his nephew had schizophrenia and that his mental illness left him isolated.

"My nephew went into Target. I believe he had no intention of hurting anybody. He fired off a bunch of rounds," Derksen told KETV-TV. "He had an AR-15 before law enforcement got there. If he had any intention of killing anybody, he would have. He would have had time to do so."

Police say Joseph Jones dropped his jacket in the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police say Joseph Jones dropped his jacket in the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

Derksen told KETV that "this was predictable" and that his nephew should never have had a gun.

The AP reported that court records show Jones had no prior felony convictions in Douglas County, where Omaha is located. He also had no prior, documented contact with the city's police, records show.

Several other shootings have taken place at stores across the country in recent months. 

Joseph Jones seen walking through the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joseph Jones seen walking through the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

In January, one woman was injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Evansville, Indiana. Police said it could have been much worse if not for heroic actions by an employee and the police. Officers arrived within minutes and fatally shot the gunman. 

Omaha police said Officer Brian Vanderheiden shot and killed Joseph Jones. Vanderheiden has served the Omaha Police Department for 20 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Omaha police said Officer Brian Vanderheiden shot and killed Joseph Jones. Vanderheiden has served the Omaha Police Department for 20 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. (Omaha Police Department)

A Walmart manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people in November when he began shooting wildly inside a break room. Six others were wounded. The gunman shot and killed himself before officers arrived.

Surveillance video shows Joseph Jones inside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.

Surveillance video shows Joseph Jones inside the Target store at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

In Buffalo, New York, an 18-year-old fatally shot 10 people and injured three others last May, after seeking out a grocery store in a predominately Black neighborhood. Authorities immediately called it a hate crime.

A rifle recovered from a Target store in Omaha. Nebraska.

A rifle recovered from a Target store in Omaha. Nebraska. (Omaha Police Department)

The Omaha shooting came just over 15 years after the deadly December 2007 shooting at an Omaha Von Maur department store, when a 19-year-old gunman killed eight people and himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 