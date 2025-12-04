Omaha bystander flees gas station bathroom moments before armed man fires on officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bystander in Omaha, Nebraska, managed to flee a gas station bathroom safely just moments before an armed suspect opened fire on multiple police officers, authorities said.

The Omaha Police Department said the incident happened at a QuikTrip location on Wednesday after officers traced the suspect's vehicle there following an earlier shooting at a grocery store about 7 miles north of the gas station.

"The suspect exited his car and went into the QT, and then entered the men’s bathroom. Officers entered the QT once other detectives arrived to assist. Officers attempted to call the suspect out of the bathroom and an initial exchange of gunfire occurred," police said.

"One officer was struck at this time. Officers retreated outside the main bathroom door and tactically positioned themselves, again calling the suspect out," police added. "The suspect exited the bathroom and opened fire, injuring another officer. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect."

The Omaha Police Department described how there "was one civilian inside the bathroom at the time of the first volley of fire." Police said he "was safely called out before the second encounter with the suspect."

A third officer involved in the incident was wounded by shrapnel, authorities said.

"Thank God the injuries facing these Omaha Police Officers are non-life threatening. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation," Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement.

"The men and women of law enforcement put their safety on the line each and every day," he added. "We must support them and keep them in our prayers."

Police said officers initially responded to the grocery store early Wednesday afternoon to "investigate a shooting with a man struck multiple times by gunfire."

"Omaha Fire Department medics took the man from this scene to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Officers learned a Hispanic male was the suspect, and discovered the suspect vehicle description," the Omaha Police Department said.

As of Wednesday night, one of the officers wounded in the gas station shooting was released from a local hospital.

"The involved officers have been placed on paid critical incident leave, per department policy," police also said.

The identity of the suspect has not been publicly released.

The Omaha Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.