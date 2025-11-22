Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Man fatally shot, woman and children in critical condition after Arizona shootout

1 man dead, woman and 2 kids in critical condition; suspect in custody

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
1 person dead, 3 others wounded in Phoenix shooting Video

1 person dead, 3 others wounded in Phoenix shooting

A driver and three of his passengers were wounded, including two children, after a shooting Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: KSAZ)

One man is dead, and three others were shot, including two children, after gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon in an Arizona parking lot.

The shooting, which involved a sedan and an SUV, happened at about 2:45 p.m. local time in a business parking lot in south Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department (PPD) Sgt. Brian Bower said during a news conference there was a dispute between the two cars, which both then pulled into the parking lot.

The dispute continued in the parking lot and a physical fight ensued, according to Bower. After the fight, shots were fired.

Police respond to a shooting in Phoenix

Police tape and officers seen near the area of 19th Ave. and Baseline in Phoenix, as officers responded to a shooting on Saturday. (Phoenix Police via X)

The male suspect was alone in the sedan, Bower said. A man, woman and two children were in the SUV.

Police said multiple rounds were fired and all four people in the SUV were shot.

Phoenix Police Department cruiser

Police have not yet said what led up to the Phoenix shooting. (Phoenix Police Department)

The man in the SUV died at the scene, according to Bower. The woman and two children who were also in the SUV were taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

Bower said the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, remained at the scene until police arrived. The man was also treated at the hospital and later taken into custody.

Red police lights

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which left one person dead and three others wounded. (iStock)

Police did not confirm any pending charges against the suspect, noting he was speaking with detectives.

Detectives have not yet ruled out the possibility of the incident being related to road rage or self-defense, as there is no indication the two parties knew each other, according to Bower.

The PPD did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

