Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Old, live artillery round found on Northern California beach

CA deputies determined the object was 'live antique military-grade artillery round'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An old, live artillery round found buried in the sand on a Northern California beach was rendered safe, authorities said Thursday.

Beachgoers with metal detectors found the ordnance Wednesday on Humboldt County's Centerville Beach and contacted law enforcement, according to sheriff's office statement.

BABYLON BEE SUES CALIFORNIA AG TO STOP SOCIAL MEDIA 'CENSORSHIP' LAW: 'THEY GET IT WRONG ON PURPOSE'

An old, live artillery round was found on a Northern California beach buried in the sand.

An old, live artillery round was found on a Northern California beach buried in the sand. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Explosive ordnance detail deputies determined the object was a "live antique military-grade artillery round," the statement said.

"Antique military ordnances are commonly found in Humboldt County due to heavy civil defense/military activity in the area during the early 20th century," the office said.