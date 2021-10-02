Oklahoma vet devastated after his American flags were stolen: 'This breaks me'

A veteran renowned for waving flags to thousands of cars in Edmond, OK is devastated after his flags were stolen.

"When you steal our flag, you just – It kills our souls. It kills our souls, because it means so much to us," Leonard Scott said told Koco 5 News.

MILITARY VETERAN CREATES NONPROFIT TO GET AMERICANS, ALLIES OUT OF AFGHANISTAN

Scott is known as the "Old Ranger," who served in the National Guard. He often waved the flags in remembrance of veterans like himself who fought for the United States. Some mistake him as a man who sells flags. One woman referred to him as a "patriot standing up for our country."

"I didn't know that then … I thought I was standing up. Never thought about ‘patriot,’ didn't think about any of it. But her thought gave me purpose. And I knew why I was standing there." Scott said in reference to the woman's comments.

Despite the stolen flag, Scott says the incident will not take his pride.

"All they did was just made me stronger and gave me more resolve," Scott said. "We're all one. We're Americans. No, this breaks me. Kills me."

"I am not a victim here. All they did was just made me stronger and gave me more resolve," Scott continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although there are no reports on how Scott's flags were stolen, Koco 5 News reports he plans on getting them replaced by Rainbow Pennant, a local flag company.