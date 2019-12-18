Oklahoma woman wearing mask, holsters steals package from porch, video shows

This “Porch Pirate” was dressed to steal.

Police in Oklahoma are searching for a costumed woman who was spotted on a home security camera pinching a package from a resident’s porch on Monday.

The woman, whose face is obscured with a bandana-type mask, is seen rushing out of her car and charging the porch in video shared by the Tulsa Police Department. She also appears to be wearing a holster on each hip, although it 's unclear what's in them.

"Apparently, this lady thought she was being sly when she took a package off a porch near 13th and Yale," the department wrote on Facebook. "She has dressed in a disguise, but hopefully someone can help to identify her."

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the theft or the woman’s identity to contact the department or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

With the holiday gift-giving season in high gear, reports of porch pirates have soared, with many thieves getting creative in the art of the steal.

A porch pirate in Washington state was caught on camera Saturday disguised as a delivery driver wearing an Amazon vest, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. Video showed the thief leaving behind a fake package while stealing those already delivered.

Last week in Minnesota, one thief not only stole a delivered package from a porch, but gloated about his crime in a handwritten thank you note to his victim.

But one Colorado woman is fighting back against porch pirates. Christine Hyatt told KKTV that after having at least 20 packages brazenly stolen from her porch, she decided to dupe the thieves by packing garbage inside boxes and leaving them on her stoop.

"My daughter told me that it was gross," Hyatt said. "But they deserve it."