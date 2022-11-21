Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma officials open quadruple homicide investigation

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect

Associated Press
Oklahoma officials open quadruple homicide investigation

Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The OSBI said in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MENTAL ILLNESSES IN OKLAHOMA

The wounded person was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition, according to the statement, which said the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide and that investigators have not identified a suspect.

Oklahoma officials opened a quadruple homicide investigation after four people have been found dead and one injured. The investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

The statement did not identify the victims nor say how they are believed to have died or what injuries the wounded person suffered.

An OSBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone calls for comment.