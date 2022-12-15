Oklahoma City police release video in search for driver behind fatal hit-and-run

The Oklahoma City Police Department has released a video in the search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

Investigators say on Nov. 2, around 9 p.m. local time, the unidentified vehicle and driver "struck a victim crossing the street, killing them and driving off."

The incident happened on Northwest 1st St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Footage released by police shows an individual beginning to cross the street before stopping at the center yellow line to wait for oncoming traffic to pass.

But before the person could continue, a light-colored sedan strikes them.

In footage taken after the collision, multiple vehicles are seen traveling past the victim before one stops at the scene.

That driver puts their emergency lights on and steps outside their vehicle to observe the victim’s condition.