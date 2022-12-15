Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City police release video in search for driver behind fatal hit-and-run

Incident happened in early November in center of Oklahoma City

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released a video in the search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident. 

Investigators say on Nov. 2, around 9 p.m. local time, the unidentified vehicle and driver "struck a victim crossing the street, killing them and driving off." 

The incident happened on Northwest 1st St. and Pennsylvania Ave. 

The victim is first seen waiting for traffic to pass before crossing the rest of a road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Nov. 2. The light-colored sedan is seen approaching the victim from the right.

The victim is first seen waiting for traffic to pass before crossing the rest of a road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Nov. 2. The light-colored sedan is seen approaching the victim from the right. (OKCPD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

Footage released by police shows an individual beginning to cross the street before stopping at the center yellow line to wait for oncoming traffic to pass. 

The vehicle then is seen striking into the victim, killing them, according to police.

The vehicle then is seen striking into the victim, killing them, according to police. (OKCPD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

But before the person could continue, a light-colored sedan strikes them. 

Other drivers eventually stop to check on the victim, who was struck at the intersection of Northwest 1st St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Other drivers eventually stop to check on the victim, who was struck at the intersection of Northwest 1st St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (OKCPD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

In footage taken after the collision, multiple vehicles are seen traveling past the victim before one stops at the scene. 

That driver puts their emergency lights on and steps outside their vehicle to observe the victim’s condition. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.