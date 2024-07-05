Oklahoma 911 calls released from morning recent grad Noah Presgrove found dead: 'Awful odd'

Note: This post contains graphic descriptions.

Nearly a year after the body of Oklahoma teen military hopeful Noah Presgrove was found on the side of a highway, 911 calls reveal the disturbing scene two witnesses encountered the next morning.

Noah Presgrove, 19, was found dead along a rural stretch of US-81 in Jefferson County, Oklahoma , on Labor Day in 2023. He was last seen alive at a party that he attended with a group of friends that night.

A medical examiner's report determined that Presgrove died of "multiple blunt force injuries."

Fox News Digital obtained two 911 calls from motorists reporting what they first believed to be a deer lying on the side of the road, which was later determined to be human remains.

"It looks like someone got hit, like someone walking down the highway, they are lying on the shoulder in the road," a caller tells the police dispatcher in one of the recordings. "Yeah, like on the shoulder, like maybe they were walking and somebody hit them. I thought it was a deer, but it looks like a body."

The caller then tells dispatch that the scene looked "awful odd."

Minutes later, another witness called 911 to report seeing a body on the side of the same highway in the same location as the first caller.

"I was driving to work south of Terral, and I am pretty sure someone is lying dead on the side of the road. They look naked," the caller tells the dispatcher.

"I am sitting here blocking the road. The body is lying right on the white line," the caller says, confirming to dispatch that it was a dead naked body. "I turned around because I just about hit it. At first, I thought it was a deer, and I was talking to a guy I work with and said, 'I don't think that is a deer,'" the caller says.

The second caller said there appeared to also be a piece of clothing in the middle of the road near the body.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation initially described Presgrove's death as "suspicious," though Presgrove's official manner of death is "undetermined."

What callers described to 911 dispatchers aligns with details from the medical examiner's report.

"The decedent was found naked wearing only a pair of shoes on the side of a highway on the morning of September 4, 2023. There were no vehicle parts or debris observed on the scene. At this time, what transpired on how the body was found on the road having multiple blunt force injuries is unknown. Therefore, the manner of death is deemed undetermined," the report reads.

The same report noted Presgrove's cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries" after an ATV accident earlier that night.

"Further investigation revealed that the decedent was at a house party and drinking on September 3, 2023. Then he rode an ATV ranger vehicle with several men that had a roll-over incident. The decedent was alive following the incident and returned to the party where he got into an argument with his girlfriend. The decedent left the house party and was not found until the morning of September 4, 2023, on the side of the highway," the report continues.

Presgrove was 19 years old when he died. He graduated from Comanche High School and planned to join the military.

Presgrove's family created a Facebook page, "Justice for Noah Presgrove," still seeking answers nearly a year later. Rawlings said her family has no ill will toward anyone who knows what happened to Presgrove. They just want closure.

"I believe that something happened, like there was an accident and the kids got scared. Whether it was when they were doing fight club, whether it was when they were on ATVs, whether it was, I don't know, someone got mad. I do not – I just can't imagine someone intentionally hurting Noah," Noah's sister, Madison Rawlings, previously told Fox News Digital. "He wasn't into trouble like that, and he wasn't ever into drama like that. He was just like, whatever, you know? So, I just can't imagine that happening."

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which has taken over the investigation, told Fox News Digital the investigation is ongoing and would not comment further.