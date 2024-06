The lawyer handling O.J. Simpson's estate wants to put his personal belongings up for auction.

Malcolm LaVergne, the attorney, is seeking "court authorization to sell the Decedent’s unique and high-profile personal property through auction houses, waiving the usual requirement for court confirmation to maximize the Estate’s value for creditors and interested parties," according to a court filing, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

"Given the unique circumstances of this Estate, Mr. LaVergne believes that certain items of personal property may be more valuable than in a typical probate administration," the filing said.

Items potentially to be auctioned off include the deceased football star's Heisman Trophy, golf clubs, car, and driver’s license, LaVergne said.

A judge would have to sign off on the request. A hearing date was not scheduled as of Wednesday evening.

"Additionally, the Decedent was in possession of certain items of personal property that were unique to him and may draw significant interest from the public for purchase. For example, the Decedent was in possession of a Heisman Trophy at the time of his passing (whether the trophy is authentic, or a replica, remains unclear)," the filing reads. "Other personal property items that may draw interest from the public include golf clubs, Mr. Simpson’s vehicle and even his driver's license."

Simpson, 76, died in April after battling cancer, which was mostly kept from the public, his family said at the time.

He was famously acquitted of the 1994 killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. However, he was found liable for the deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million.

His legal problems continued years later when he was arrested in Las Vegas for robbing two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint in 2007. Simpson said during trial that he only wanted to take back personal items and family photos that were taken from him after the 1995 acquittal.

He was subsequently convicted of armed robbery in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison, with a minimum of nine years before he was eligible for parole.

He was released from prison in October 2017.