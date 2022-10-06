Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 14-17-18-19-40-49, Kicker: 2-7-3-3-0-8
Estimated jackpot: $37,400,000
Lucky For Life: 01-14-32-45-46, Lucky Ball: 1
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-6
Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-1
Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-4-7
Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-0-1
Pick 5 Evening: 7-6-8-4-7
Pick 5 Midday: 3-5-7-3-7
Powerball: 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $378,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 08-09-15-20-21
Estimated jackpot: $100,000