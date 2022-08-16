Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 15
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Rolling Cash 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 22-32-42-45-47-48, Kicker: 5-3-6-1-1-8
Estimated jackpot: $33,900,000
Lucky For Life: 01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 5-6-7
Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-0
Pick 4 Evening: 9-1-3-0
Pick 4 Midday: 1-2-9-0
Pick 5 Evening: 7-3-9-0-6
Pick 5 Midday: 1-4-9-1-5
Powerball: 20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 06-07-18-32-39
Estimated jackpot: $173,000