Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Ohio youth football coach shot, killed in front of team: 'Double bad'

'Nobody should have to live life around this type of gun violence,' a witness said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance rips Dems for trying to 'silence' Americans who want 'common sense' policies Video

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance rips Dems for trying to 'silence' Americans who want 'common sense' policies

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the border crisis and rampant inflation have impacted Ohioans ahead of November.

A youth football coach was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of his team in Cincinnati.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of the team outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, where they practice and play their games, according to local Fox affiliate WXIX.

Another man was also shot after he and Knox were standing in the street following practice when a third man came up to them and starting shooting, according to police.

The other man was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

12 MAJOR DEM-CONTROLLED CITIES BREAK HOMICIDE RECORDS FOLLOWING HISTORICALLY BLOODY 2020

Jermaine Knox, 37, coached the youth football team that plays at College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati.

Jermaine Knox, 37, coached the youth football team that plays at College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Al Gray, who lives across the street from the where the incident occurred, told the local outlet that he looked out the window after he heard people arguing.

"I saw the car that was surrounded here pull out from the lot down there at the rec center and pull up here to the stop sign," Gray said. "The guy got out of the car on his phone and stumbled over there and died."

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his team outside the College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his team outside the College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati. (Credit: Google Maps)

Mitchell Morris, a community activist who was also at the scene, said the shooting was made even worse by the fact that the young players had to watch it happen.

POLICE OFFICER SAVES MAN CHOKING ON BAG OF MARIJUANA DURING ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP

"That made it double bad," he said. "No one should have to live like that. Nobody should have to live life around this type of gun violence."

A nighttime view of the Cincinnati, Ohio skyline.

A nighttime view of the Cincinnati, Ohio skyline.

Adding that parks should be a safe place for children and families, Morris said. "We got babies that are being victims now, just the mental part of it. When things like that happen, you think about the kids, so we just got to wrap our arms around them and the parents and people in the neighborhood and let them know this is going to be all right."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Cincinnati Police have yet to release information on a suspect or motive.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com