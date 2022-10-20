Ohio youth football coach shot, killed in front of team: 'Double bad'

A youth football coach was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of his team in Cincinnati.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of the team outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, where they practice and play their games, according to local Fox affiliate WXIX.

Another man was also shot after he and Knox were standing in the street following practice when a third man came up to them and starting shooting, according to police.

The other man was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

12 MAJOR DEM-CONTROLLED CITIES BREAK HOMICIDE RECORDS FOLLOWING HISTORICALLY BLOODY 2020

Al Gray, who lives across the street from the where the incident occurred, told the local outlet that he looked out the window after he heard people arguing.

"I saw the car that was surrounded here pull out from the lot down there at the rec center and pull up here to the stop sign," Gray said. "The guy got out of the car on his phone and stumbled over there and died."

Mitchell Morris, a community activist who was also at the scene, said the shooting was made even worse by the fact that the young players had to watch it happen.

POLICE OFFICER SAVES MAN CHOKING ON BAG OF MARIJUANA DURING ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP

"That made it double bad," he said. "No one should have to live like that. Nobody should have to live life around this type of gun violence."

Adding that parks should be a safe place for children and families, Morris said. "We got babies that are being victims now, just the mental part of it. When things like that happen, you think about the kids, so we just got to wrap our arms around them and the parents and people in the neighborhood and let them know this is going to be all right."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cincinnati Police have yet to release information on a suspect or motive.