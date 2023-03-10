Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Tennessee Children's Services employee fired, arrested in child sex sting

Christopher Baker, 50, worked for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Office of Child Safety

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Expert offers advice to parents on sex trafficking, abuse on social media Video

Expert offers advice to parents on sex trafficking, abuse on social media

The Foster Care Institute Founder and Director Dr. John DeGarmo said sex trafficking occurs in every single community in the United States.

A former employee of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor following a police sting operation, authorities said. 

Christopher Baker, 50, is charged with solicitation of a minor. He was arrested during a March 7 undercover operation, the Bolivar Police Department said Thursday. 

FATHER OF NASHVILLE WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTER SENTENCED TO 18 MONTHS

A Bolivar police vehicle. A former employee of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was arrested for trying to allegedly have sex with a minor after the department launched an investigation into him. 

A Bolivar police vehicle. A former employee of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was arrested for trying to allegedly have sex with a minor after the department launched an investigation into him.  (Bolivar Police Department)

The sting began when an underage girl found a note on her vehicle. The contents of the note were not disclosed. Her parents reported it to the police and the department initiated an investigation with the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On the day of the sting, Baker met with who he believed was an underage girl with the intention to have sex, police said. 

He was subsequently fired from his administrative team leader role with the Children Services' Office of Child Safety following an internal investigation that determined he committed "gross misconduct," said a DCS statement to Fox News Digital. He will be ineligible for state retirement, DCS said. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The criminal charges against Baker are serious, and DCS is working closely with law enforcement," the agency said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.