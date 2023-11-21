Ohio Walmart shooting suspect injures 4 before killing himself: police

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Ohio on Monday night and wounded four people before killing himself, police said.

The shooter walked into the store on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek at around 8:35 p.m. and began firing at people inside.

He shot and injured four people who were rushed to area hospitals, Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar said. Their conditions were unknown.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself, police said. His name, a motive for the attack and other details were not immediately released.

RELATIVES OF MAN FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE AT WAL-MART IN OHIO SEEK STORE VIDEO FROM SHOOTING

Beavercreek is a town of around 50,000 people and is about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.

Police said on social media last night that the store had been cleared and secured and there was not any active threat.

No shots were fired by any responding officers, police said.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other local agencies responded to the scene, police said.

WALMART EMPLOYEE IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, KILLS 6 WITH PISTOL, POLICE SAY

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," the Beavercreek Police Dept. wrote on X. "We will release more information as it becomes available."

Walmart echoed those words in a statement.

"We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store," the statement reads. "This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the second major shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart store in just under a decade.

Police fatally shot John Crawford III, of Fairfield in Butler County, inside the store in 2014 when police mistook the pellet gun he was carrying for a real gun, according to Fox 19.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time of the 2014 shooting, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee the store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.