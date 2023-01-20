Expand / Collapse search
Ohio teen stops burglary by pointing mother's gun at home intruder: 'My baby has become my protector'

Ohio police apprehended the suspect, Zachary Stutzman, and charged him with burglary

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
An Ohio single mother is singing her son’s praises after he stopped a home intruder by grabbing her gun and pointing it at the suspect, causing him to flee.

Brayden Jarrett, 16, had just come home from school last week when a car pulled up to his home and a man he didn’t recognize started walking toward the house, which prompted the teenager to retrieve his mother’s 9 mm handgun, WOIO-TV reported.

"I’ll be honest it caught me off guard," Jarrett said. "I didn’t expect it I thought it was my uncle I mean yes it was a little scary. When it happened and I was like I didn’t want to shoot the guy but if he was coming, I had no other choice. I didn’t know what he was gonna do so definitely was definitely scary."

Jarrett told the outlet that he stood hidden while the man walked through the front door at which point the teenager "cocked the gun back" and "pointed it at the door."

Sixteen-year-old Brayden Jarrett grabbed his mother's gun and thwarted a would-be burglar

Jarrett says the intruder took off running when he realized the gun was pointed at him.

"Never, like, pulled a gun out of anything before that was definitely something I wish no one to go through pulling a gun on someone," Jarrett said. "It’s definitely scary."

Brayden Jarrett says the intruder took off running when he realized the gun was pointed at him.

Jarrett’s first call was to his mother, who was at work at the time, and she told the outlet she’s proud of her son’s quick thinking.

"Most proud that is definitely like one of those awakening moments like as a mom, a single mom," Ashleigh Jarrett said. "My baby has become my protector and it’s a little heartbreaking that he’s old enough to do these things but at the same time, he protected our home. We could’ve lost a lot that day. I could’ve lost him."

Geauga County Sheriff cruiser

Jarrett then called the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and her son ultimately went down to the police station and positively identified a man who was apprehended by police.

Zachary Stutzman, of Hartsgrove Township, Ohio, was charged with burglary, according to WJW-TV.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.