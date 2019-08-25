Ohio State shooting leaves 1 person injured in 'targeted' attack, school says

One person was shot at the Ohio State University early Sunday in what school officials said was a targeted attack.

Around 1:30 a.m., the university told students an "active shooter" was reported on the school's Columbus campus. "Secure in place: Run, Hide, or, as a last resort, Fight!" officials said, noting police were responding to the situation.

Columbus Police said someone was shot in a McDonald's restaurant located on High Street, and a suspect — a male wearing a cowboy hat and black hooded sweatshirt — fled the scene.

The person who was shot walked into Grant Medical Center on their own, investigators told WBNS.

Authorities said the person who was shot was "targeted" and the shooting was "no random act," and notified students there was "no ongoing threat."

The suspect had not yet been taken into custody as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Columbus' Division of Police at 614-645-4545.