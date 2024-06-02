Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio shooting leaves 1 dead, dozens more wounded: Police

No suspect has been taken into custody

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A mass shooting overnight in Akron, Ohio, left one person dead and at least 26 people wounded, according to police.

The Akron Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning near Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave., WEWS reported.

Multiple 911 calls were made about numerous people being shot, police said.

Police tape

The Akron Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after midnight near Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave. (Getty Images)

A short time later, victims began arriving at local hospitals.

The one deceased victim was described as a 27-year-old man.

Police discovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the crime scene.

Police car

Police discovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the crime scene. (iStock)

No suspect has been located by police.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department for additional information.