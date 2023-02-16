Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio police probe report Black students assaulted, forced White students to say 'Black Lives Matter'

Students could face charges of menacing and assault

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Former VA Tech soccer player Kiersten Hening sounds off on BLM kneeling controversy Video

Former VA Tech soccer player Kiersten Hening sounds off on BLM kneeling controversy

Former college soccer player Kiersten Hening spoke to 'The Ingraham Angle' about 'harsh' reprimand over BLM kneeling controversy at Virginia Tech after settling lawsuit.

A group of Springfield, Ohio, elementary school White students were allegedly threatened and assaulted after a group of Black students told them to say, "Black Lives Matter," or else, according to reports.

The Springfield Police Department said an officer responded to Kenwood Elementary School just before 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 in reference to an incident that happened on Feb. 10.

A Black Lives Matter flag is displayed during a demonstration in Los Angeles.

A Black Lives Matter flag is displayed during a demonstration in Los Angeles. (Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the school’s principal, Evan Hunsaker, who said an incident occurred on the playground on Feb. 10 during recess.

GOV. YOUNGKIN RIPS BLACK LIVES MATTER CURRICULUM AS ‘POLITICALLY -DRIVEN’

The principal told police that a group of Black students gathered several White students in the playground and forced them to say, "Black Lives Matter," against their will, the incident report states.

The suspects also allegedly recorded the White students who were forced to make the statement, police said.

Hunsaker told police the students who tried to avoid the situation were chased down, dragged or carried to a particular spot on the playground, with one student getting punched in the head by one of the suspects.

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 26: People hold up signs outside Austin Police Department after a vigil for Garrett Foster on July 26, 2020 in downtown Austin, Texas. Garrett Foster, 28, who was armed and participating in a Black Lives Matter protest, was shot and killed after a chaotic altercation with a motorist who allegedly drove into the crowd. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody. 

AUSTIN, TX - JULY 26: People hold up signs outside Austin Police Department after a vigil for Garrett Foster on July 26, 2020 in downtown Austin, Texas. Garrett Foster, 28, who was armed and participating in a Black Lives Matter protest, was shot and killed after a chaotic altercation with a motorist who allegedly drove into the crowd. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody.  ((Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images))

Surveillance footage, the incident noted, was being prepared for police when the officer spoke with the principal.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AT SCHOOL WEEK OF ACTION KICKS OFF FOR THOUSANDS OF U.S. SCHOOLS

The report shows there were five victims and four suspects involved in Friday’s incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Springfield City School District on Thursday, though officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

District officials told ABC station WKEF in Dayton, Ohio that they are aware of the incident and are "committed to providing our students with a safe learning environment, where they look forward to attending every day."

Police collected statements and suspects could face charges of assault and menacing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This incident is still under investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews in the case," police said on Thursday. "The Division is working in conjunction with the Clark County Prosecutor’s office to determine potential next steps in this matter."

Tucker Carlson: BLM moved Hispanic voters to Republican side Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.