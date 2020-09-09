Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Flash Flood
Published

Ohio police officer rescues stranded motorist from flash flooding

Northeast Ohio saw heavy rains and flash flooding on Labor Day

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Police officer in Ohio rescues motorist trapped in floodwaterVideo

Police officer in Ohio rescues motorist trapped in floodwater

Raw video: Police officer in Pepper Pike trudges through floodwater to reach trapped driver.

A police officer in Ohio waded through floodwaters on Labor Day to help a stranded motorist, according to officials.

The Pepper Pike Police Department said on Facebook that "quite a bit of rain" struck the area on Monday, which caused several motorists to get stuck in high water.

Footage released by police shows Detective Sgt. Karl Dietz wading through waist-high water to reach a man stuck in a vehicle on Gates Mills Boulevard.

WHAT IS A FLASH FLOOD: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In the video, the driver and Dietz struggle to open the door.

A police officer in Pepper Pike, Ohio, helped rescue a motorist trapped in floodwaters on Monday.

A police officer in Pepper Pike, Ohio, helped rescue a motorist trapped in floodwaters on Monday. (Pepper Pike Police Department)

The driver suggests breaking open the window before Dietz pulls the door open.

"I'd rather do it the old-fashioned way than break your window out if we don't have to," he can be heard saying in the video.

The officer was able to get the door open and walk with the driver to dry land.

The officer was able to get the door open and walk with the driver to dry land. (Pepper Pike Police Department)

The two then walk together through the deep water to dry land.

MASSACHUSETTS HOSPITAL SWAMPED BY 'UNPRECEDENTED' FLASH FLOODING IN NEW VIDEO FROM JUNE

"It's a little bit cold," the officer says, adding that he had "spiders and bugs" trying to crawl up his legs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Labor Day was marked by torrential rainfall and historic flooding in parts of Cleveland and surrounding areas.

Monday ranked third for the most rain in one day in Cleveland, with 3.98 inches of rain recorded, according to FOX8.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

Trending in US