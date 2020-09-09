Ohio police officer rescues stranded motorist from flash flooding

A police officer in Ohio waded through floodwaters on Labor Day to help a stranded motorist, according to officials.

The Pepper Pike Police Department said on Facebook that "quite a bit of rain" struck the area on Monday, which caused several motorists to get stuck in high water.

Footage released by police shows Detective Sgt. Karl Dietz wading through waist-high water to reach a man stuck in a vehicle on Gates Mills Boulevard.

In the video, the driver and Dietz struggle to open the door.

The driver suggests breaking open the window before Dietz pulls the door open.

"I'd rather do it the old-fashioned way than break your window out if we don't have to," he can be heard saying in the video.

The two then walk together through the deep water to dry land.

"It's a little bit cold," the officer says, adding that he had "spiders and bugs" trying to crawl up his legs.

Labor Day was marked by torrential rainfall and historic flooding in parts of Cleveland and surrounding areas.

Monday ranked third for the most rain in one day in Cleveland, with 3.98 inches of rain recorded, according to FOX8.

