Ohio mom won't be prosecuted after shooting daughter who was trying to surprise her

An Ohio prosecutor reportedly won’t charge a mother who accidentally shot her daughter when the younger woman tried to surprise her mom with an early trip home from college.

Hannah Jones, 18, of Girard, told her Facebook followers last week that her mother Renee Jones mistook her for an intruder and shot her in the arm with a handgun.

“As I ran through the door she was in fear for her life and shot me,” Jones said, according to the New York Post.

Girard City Prosecutor Michael Scala said his decision not to charge Renee Jones with negligent assault was based on the evidence -- the surprise visit, the fact that it was night and the mother lived alone, WKBN-TV reported Friday.

KIDDIE ROLLER COASTER WITH ALLIGATOR TRAIN CARS STOLEN FROM OHIO FAIRGROUNDS, POLICE SAY

“The key question would be if the mother was negligent in not identifying her daughter before shooting,” Scala said, according to the station.

The prosecutor was quoted as saying that an additional factor was the Castle Doctrine, which allows a person to protect their home.

OHIO WOMAN CHARGED AFTER CARRYING NEWBORN IN LUGGAGE AT PHILIPPINES AIRPORT AS NEW DETAILS EMERGE

“However, I do not intend this finding to be any acceptance of this action,” Scala said, according to the station. “The owning and firing of any gun at another should only be done with extreme caution.”

Police said Renee Jones had a concealed carry permit for the weapon, the Post reported Sunday.

Hannah Jones said on Facebook that she came home from school on Aug. 30 and showed up at her mother's around 9 p.m. She said her mother had no idea she was coming and thought someone broke into the house to hurt her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It still baffles my mind to know that I could be dead, but thankfully I had an angel looking over me that night,” Jones’ Facebook post said, according to the New York Post. The Facebook post has since been removed.