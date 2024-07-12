Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Wealthy Massachusetts family made major money moves days before mansion murder-suicide

Rakesh 'Rick' Kamal shot his wife, their 18-year-old daughter then himself in their Dover mansion, DA said

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
A lucrative life insurance policy intended for a couple's teenage daughter was switched days before her dad executed his family in a murder-suicide, the Boston Globe reported

In the event of Teena Kamal's death, her husband, Rakesh "Rick" Kamal, would inherit $1.25 million, and their 18-year-old, Arianna, was the contingent. 

On Dec. 24, the policy was changed. Rakesh and Arianna would split the inheritance, and Rakesh's brother, Manoj Kamal, became the contingent, according to the local newspaper. 

Four days later, on Dec. 28, Rakesh, Teena and Arianna were found dead in their $4 million Dover, Massachusetts, mansion, and the district attorney said Rakesh carried out the murder-suicide. 

INSIDE THE DEMENTED DUNGEON OF A SUSPECTED ‘SILENCE-OF-THE-LAMBS’ KILLER

Rakesh Kamal, 57, (right) shot his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, before turning the gun on himself in their Dover, Massachusetts, mansion.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, (right) shot his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, before turning the gun on himself in their Dover, Massachusetts, mansion. (Paula Swift Photography)

Since the Kamals' deaths, family members have uncovered Rakesh's massive debt that included a mortgage, six-figure loans from a family member and "ill-fated" business deals, the Boston Globe reported. Rakesh had previously worked as a software developer and entrepreneur, Boston 25 reported.

Now Rakesh's and Teena's families are fighting over the life insurance policy, according to The Globe. 

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ONE OF THE MOST DIVISIVE MURDER CASES?

Manoj, Rakesh's brother, found the family dead in their home in Dover, a suburb of Boston. He has filed a claim to receive the payout. 

But he was opposed by Teena's brother – Sandeep Bedi – who had "concerns," and asked the courts to intervene, the Boston Globe reported. 

Kamal family house in Dover, Massachusetts

Dover Police at 8 Wilsons Way, Dec. 29, 2023. A married couple and their teenage daughter were all found dead inside their residence on Dec. 28, 2023, in an apparent incident of domestic violence, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey's office said in a statement. (Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Art Illman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On top of the tragic deaths, a family feud over money appears headed for a lengthy court battle. 

J. Michael Young, a Texas-based lawyer whose focus is life insurance, told The Globe this is "not uncommon."

MISSING LITTLE GIRL CASE TAKES A TWIST

"This is salacious and heartbreaking, but this is not uncommon," he told the newspaper. "Anytime you get a million dollars up in the air, it’s not uncommon to see battles."

The Globe interviewed George Thompson, an insurance claims lawyer, who laid out the likely arguments by each side. 

Aerial view of the Kamal family's Dover, Massachusetts mansion, where the father killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Aerial view of the Kamal family's Dover, Massachusetts mansion, where the father killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.  (Google Street View)

Manoj will likely argue he's the beneficiary, and refer to the official documentation. 

That will have to be weighed against Teena's family already setting up their counterpunch with an affidavit filed in probate court that says Rakesh borrowed a "substantial" amount of money from his brother, The Globe reported.

Thompson said they will likely argue Teena's signature was forged, and point to the affidavit and the timing of the deaths and the life insurance change. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.