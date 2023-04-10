Ohio man sentenced to over 2 years after being wounded in shooting at high school football game

A man who was one of three people wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game in Ohio last fall has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Maurice Winfree Jr., 21, was sentenced on a February guilty plea to two counts of having weapons while under disability and a motor vehicle count, The (Toledo) Blade reported. He was sentenced to the 30-month term on one of the weapons charges and received five years' probation on the other.

Other charges of receiving stolen property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon were dropped as part of a plea agreement. Winfree still faces a separate charge of having weapons while under disability contained in a March indictment.

Winfree was one of three people wounded in an Oct. 7 shooting outside a Whitmer High School football game that sent people on the field and spectators in the stands running for cover. A Washington Local Schools official said two adults and a Whitmer student were wounded. No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Dispatchers told responding police that witnesses reported two people in black ski masks firing shots and a vehicle then speeding away, The Blade reported. Play was halted with less than seven minutes remaining as police and fire crews converged on the stadium. The last seven minutes of the game with Central Catholic were canceled.