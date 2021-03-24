Spring Break horror: Woman found dead in Miami Beach hotel room remembered as 'funny and beautiful'

Loved ones of the 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was reportedly drugged and raped and was later found dead in a Miami Beach hotel room are remembering her as an "amazing human being" and a "beautiful girl."

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine Christine Englehardt’s cause of death after the young woman’s semi-nude body was discovered Thursday at the Albion Hotel in South Beach, according to reports.

Investigators determined she was drugged and sexually assaulted, the Miami Herald and the New York Post reported. The suspects then reportedly stole her credit cards and left less than an hour after arriving.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24 -- both from Greensboro, North Carolina -- have been arrested and charged with sexual battery, burglary with battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card, the Herald reported. More charges could follow depending on the medical examiner’s determination, officials said.

Collier told investigators that Taylor allegedly gave Englehardt a "green pill," which he believed was Percocet, according to the Herald.

As the investigation continues, loved ones are mourning the loss of Englehardt, a young woman whose "life was taken from her," according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for her funeral and memorial costs.

"Anyone who knows this beautiful girl knows that she had the biggest heart there was and her laugh was nothing short of memorable," the fundraising page states. "She would do anything for a person in need and was always fun to be around no matter what."

The GoFundMe describes how Englehardt’s attackers don't deserve the spotlight, and "stole this woman's entire future in a very sickening way and put her mother and father in a great deal of heartbreak."

"I am not going to talk about what happened to her because this isn’t about that," the page continues. "This is about her life and how the family deserves to be helped out for raising such an amazing human being only to have her taken from us way too soon."

By Wednesday morning, the page had raised $29,332, more than $9,000 over the $20,000 goal.

Chillingly, in a post on her purported Facebook page from July 2019, Englehardt urged her followers "go with [their] gut" after she had a scary experience with what she believed was a "predator scheme."

"So if you ever feel unsafe in ANY way or have a feeling something isn’t right, DON’T hesitate to notify the police," she wrote at the time. "Please be on alert for any suspicious people or cars. This is a dangerous world now unfortunately and you never know what anyone’s true intentions are."

Meanwhile, Taylor and Collier were in Miami court on Monday, where Collier’s sister asked that he be released to the family, according to a broadcast shared by NBC Miami.

"I'm severely bewildered by these charges and accusations against him, but I can attest for his character and I can attest for responsibility of him standing trial for whatever charges," the woman told Judge Mindy S. Glazer. "If you please let my brother come home and let our family handle the situation appropriately we will do whatever is necessary that Miami-Dade County asks of us."

Glazer ultimately ordered both men held without bond, according to the Daily Mail.

