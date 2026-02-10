Ohio man found dead inside trash compactor at pharmacy after wife tracks his location

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio father of two was found dead inside a CVS trash compactor after his wife tracked his cell phone to the store when he failed to return home from work, according to reports.

Andrew "Andy" Strand, 34, of Brunswick, Ohio, was working as a contractor at the Shaker Heights CVS when he was found dead inside the trash compactor at the rear of the store on Wednesday, Cleveland 19 News reported, citing police.

According to the outlet, a search for Strand was prompted after he failed to return home from work and his wife raised the alarm. The Shaker Heights Police Department searched the CVS premises in the 1700 block of Chagrin Boulevard after she traced his phone to the location.

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said Strand’s wife called police just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Cole said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner is determining the cause and manner of death.

Strand, who was a mechanic, had recently started his own company, which friends said he was "absolutely loving," according to a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser said Strand’s death was "sudden and unexpected," leaving his family "in disarray."

"He was a mechanic for many years and played hockey for many years, influencing his son’s life to love both cars and hockey," the fundraiser said.

"He was a loving, involved father; coaching his son’s hockey and baseball teams. He loved supporting his daughter in dance as well as gymnastics. His wife and children were the center of his life and he loved them immensely."

The fundraiser was organized by Danielle Gorbe, who described Strand as "my husband’s good friend for nearly 12 years."

The funds raised are being used to support Strand's family and Strands' funeral service.