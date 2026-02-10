Expand / Collapse search
Ohio man found dead inside trash compactor at pharmacy after wife tracks his location

Andrew Strand, 34, was working as a contractor at the Shaker Heights store when the was found after failing to return home

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
An Ohio father of two was found dead inside a CVS trash compactor after his wife tracked his cell phone to the store when he failed to return home from work, according to reports.

Andrew "Andy" Strand, 34, of Brunswick, Ohio, was working as a contractor at the Shaker Heights CVS when he was found dead inside the trash compactor at the rear of the store on Wednesday, Cleveland 19 News reported, citing police.

According to the outlet, a search for Strand was prompted after he failed to return home from work and his wife raised the alarm. The Shaker Heights Police Department searched the CVS premises in the 1700 block of Chagrin Boulevard after she traced his phone to the location.

EX-CON CHARGED IN CHRISTMAS DAY CVS ROBBERY THAT LEFT CLERK FATALLY STABBED

Split image of Andrew Strand and a CVS Pharmacy in Shaker Heights, Ohio

Andrew "Andy" Strand, 34, of Brunswick, Ohio, was found in a compactor at a CVS store, according to reports.  (Andy Jeffrey va Facebook; Google Maps)

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said Strand’s wife called police just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Cole said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner is determining the cause and manner of death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Shaker Heights Police Department for additional comment.

SURGEON ACCUSED OF KILLING EX-WIFE AND HER DENTIST HUSBAND GETS FIRST LOOK AT OHIO COURT WITH LEGAL DEFENSE

Portrait of Andrew

Andrew "Andy" Strand, 34, of Brunswick, Ohio. Police said Strand was found dead inside a trash compactor at a CVS pharmacy in Shaker Heights. (Jaymie Mariah via Facebook)

Strand, who was a mechanic, had recently started his own company, which friends said he was "absolutely loving," according to a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser said Strand’s death was "sudden and unexpected," leaving his family "in disarray."

"He was a mechanic for many years and played hockey for many years, influencing his son’s life to love both cars and hockey," the fundraiser said.

Exterior of a CVS Pharmacy building in Shaker Heights, Ohio

The rear view of a CVS Pharmacy in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where contractor Andrew Strand was found dead inside a trash compactor. (Google Maps)

"He was a loving, involved father; coaching his son’s hockey and baseball teams. He loved supporting his daughter in dance as well as gymnastics. His wife and children were the center of his life and he loved them immensely."

The fundraiser was organized by Danielle Gorbe, who described Strand as "my husband’s good friend for nearly 12 years."

The funds raised are being used to support Strand's family and Strands' funeral service.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
